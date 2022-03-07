Multiple agencies respond to Strawberry Plains crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash early Monday morning, according to a tweet by Knox County Rescue.

KCR crews, along with Rural Metro Fire and AMR, arrived at a collision at the intersection of Andrew Johnson Highway and North Ruggles Ferry Road near Strawberry Plains, officials said at 7:17 a.m.

A truck looked to be damaged based on photos shared on social media.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene and led an investigation.

Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro Fire, and AMR responded to a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of AJ Hwy & N Ruggles Ferry. pic.twitter.com/MRD8yoLrhI — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) March 7, 2022

