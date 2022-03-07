Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to Strawberry Plains crash

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene and will be leading an investigation.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene and led an investigation.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash early Monday morning, according to a tweet by Knox County Rescue.

KCR crews, along with Rural Metro Fire and AMR, arrived at a collision at the intersection of Andrew Johnson Highway and North Ruggles Ferry Road near Strawberry Plains, officials said at 7:17 a.m.

A truck looked to be damaged based on photos shared on social media.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene and led an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Village / Source: (WVLT)
KPD identifies 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022
Line of storms with Monday's First Alert
First Alert Monday for strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

Latest News

Rep. Robin Smith resigned on March 7, 2022, after being charged with wire fraud in federal court.
State Rep. Robin Smith resigns after federal wire fraud charge
The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said.
KPD looking to identify owner of neglected, abandoned dog
WVLT Senior Pet of the Month for March 2022
Senior Pet of the Month: Taylor
Author James Patterson appears at an event to promote his novel in New York on June 5, 2018,...
Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music
The cubs were just six-weeks-old.
TWRA shares photos of 6-week-old bear cubs from Cherokee National Forest