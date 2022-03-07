No. 3 Vols host James Madison to kick off 10-game homestand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 3 Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium after its weekend trip to Houston to kick off a 10-game home stand with a pair of midweek games against James Madison on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The Vols are coming off a 2-1 showing at the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they finished with a pair of wins over Baylor and Oklahoma after opening the tournament with a loss to top-ranked Texas.

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Tennessee leads, 3-2

In Knoxville: JMU leads, 2-1

In Harrisonburg: 0-0

Neutral Sites: UT leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: L, 21-2 (March 7, 2018)

The Vols and Dukes split a two-game midweek series in Knoxville the last time the two programs met back in 2018.

NOTABLE

Climbing in the Polls

After another successful week, the Vols continued their climb in the national polls. Tennessee is ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation this week (Collegiate Baseball News) in the polls that have been released. UT rose seven spots to No. 10 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and climbed five spots to No. 11 in Baseball America’s poll.

Vols Love the Long Ball

After blasting six more home runs last week, Tennessee enters Week 4 of the season with a NCAA-leading 30 long balls through 11 games. The Vols have had 12 different players go deep this season, including 11 who have hit multiple homers. UT also leads the country in slugging percentage (.721) entering play this week.

Another Day, Another Shutout

With Sunday’s 8-0 blanking of Oklahoma, the Vols posted their fourth shutout of the season, which is the most in the country entering this week. Tennessee posted just three shutouts all of last season and had just one in the regular season.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, UT’s pitching staff ranks seventh nationally in ERA (1.69), first in hits allowed per nine innings (5.06), fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.68), fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (12.3) and second in WHIP (0.85).

The Kids Can Play

While Tennessee has gotten contributions from nearly its entire roster so far this season, its freshman class has been outstanding to start the year. The Vols’ pair of freshman weekend starters Chase Burns and Drew Beam have been lights out in each of their three starts this year.

Burns held the top-ranked Longhorns to just two hits and one run in five innings while setting a career high with 10 strikeouts on Friday night while Beam also allowed just two hits and had a career-high six strikeouts over five shutout innings in UT’s 8-0 win over Oklahoma on Sunday. Beam has yet to allow a run in three starts (11.1 IP) this season while Burns have given up just one earned run in 15.0 innings.

True freshmen position players Christian Moore and Blake Burke provided some highlights over the weekend. Moore got the start at DH and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs in Sunday’s win over Oklahoma. Moore also hit an inside-the-park home run, the first since Zach Daniels had one in a win over Texas Tech on Feb. 21, 2020 at the Round Rock Classic. Burke hit a pinch-hit home run late in Sunday’s victory over the Sooners, his second long ball of the year.

ON DECK

The Vols host Rhode Island for a three-game series this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.

Tickets all three of this weekend’s home games are available at AllVols.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.