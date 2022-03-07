‘Nothing but great words for Vol Nation’ | Ziegler speaks after thousands raised for his family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler’s home in Queens, New York, burned down Feb. 26 and Vol Nation jumped into action.

More than 5,000 people donated to a GoFundMe in his honor, raising more than $360,000. Within the first hour of the fundraiser, its $50,000 goal was met.

“It meant everything,” Zeigler said. “I didn’t even expect the support to be that much. I knew everybody had love for me, but after that, it just blew me and my family away. Nothing but great words for Vol Nation.”

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire and his mother was able to fly down to Tennessee to watch him play as postseason games were ramping up.

“The best experience ever. A couple years ago, I never would have thought that I’d be playing in this situation or sitting in this situation right now,” Zeigler said. “Every night that I go out and play, whether I’m playing good or bad, I leave saying what a blessing it is playing in front of all these people.”

The Tennessee Volunteers took down the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon, completing an undefeated season at home, having six days to prepare for the first game of the SEC Tournament.

“[The break] is really good,” he said. “We know that we need to rest our bodies and that we have some really big, really important games coming up. It’s money time right now. March is the biggest time of year, so we know we’re going to need our bodies and rest our bodies, and just get locked in.”

They play in the first round on Friday at 6 p.m. and should know who they play by Wednesday night. They will face either South Carolina or Missouri.

