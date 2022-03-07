Advertisement

Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Village / Source: (WVLT)
KPD identifies 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022
Line of storms with Monday's First Alert
First Alert Monday for strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

Latest News

Rep. Robin Smith resigned on March 7, 2022, after being charged with wire fraud in federal court.
State Rep. Robin Smith resigns after federal wire fraud charge
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience...
Queen hosts Trudeau in 1st in-person engagement since COVID
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
Biden EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue