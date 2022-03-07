Advertisement

Senior Pet of the Month: Taylor

WVLT’s Senior Pet of the Month for March
The Humane Society says Taylor is looking for a forever home, she's been with HSTV for more than nine months.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet Taylor, the WVLT Senior Pet of the Month for March from The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

According to the Humane Society, Taylor has been with them for more than nine months. She arrived at the animal care center in Cumberland County around May of 2021.

They said since then, she’s lived everywhere, from a condo to a cat cafe; but her behavior is the same in any space she occupies.

“She is a sweet shy lady, who is happy to be loved on and equally happy to snooze in her favorite hidey-hole,” said a spokesperson from the Humane Society. “She’s a bit nervous when new people come in the door, but once she knows you, she begins to relax.”

HSTV said Taylor would be an excellent fit for someone who is more introverted and can give her some attention at home. You can contact the Humane Society about adopting Taylor on their website.

