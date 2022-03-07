Advertisement

Shelby County siblings found safe, Endangered Child Alert canceled

Officials were previously looking for Anarielle Johnson, Cayden Parks, Jayden Parks, Cordarius Johnson, Cormarion Parks, and Chase Johnson who were believed to be in danger.
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks,...
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks, 5; Chase Johnson, 4.(TBI)
By William Dowling and Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert for six missing siblings from Shelby County after they were found safe.

Officials were previously looking for Anarielle Johnson, Cayden Parks, Jayden Parks, Cordarius Johnson, Cormarion Parks, and Chase Johnson who were believed to be in danger.

Anarielle Johnson, 10, is 4 foot tall, approximately 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and gray Converse.

Cayden Parks, 8, 4 foot tall, approximately 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. The boy reportedly has a medical condition and does not have his medication. Officials do not have a known clothing description for him.

Jayden Parks, 8, is also 4 foot tall, approximately 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. There is no known last clothing description for him, officials said.

Cordarius Johnson, 6, is 3 foot tall, approximately 50 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Cormarion Parks,5, is 3 foot, 5 inches, approximately 50 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black Spiderman shirt and shorts and Paw Patrol light-up shoes.

Chase Johnson, 4, is 3 foot tall, approximately 50 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was also last seen wearing a shirt and shorts with Paw Patrol light-up shoes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Village / Source: (WVLT)
KPD identifies 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022
Line of storms with Monday's First Alert
First Alert Monday for strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

Latest News

Rep. Robin Smith resigned on March 7, 2022, after being charged with wire fraud in federal court.
State Rep. Robin Smith resigns after federal wire fraud charge
The dog was found behind a dumpster, officials said.
KPD looking to identify owner of neglected, abandoned dog
WVLT Senior Pet of the Month for March 2022
Senior Pet of the Month: Taylor
Author James Patterson appears at an event to promote his novel in New York on June 5, 2018,...
Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music
The cubs were just six-weeks-old.
TWRA shares photos of 6-week-old bear cubs from Cherokee National Forest