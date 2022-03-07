Shelby County siblings found safe, Endangered Child Alert canceled

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert for six missing siblings from Shelby County after they were found safe.

Officials were previously looking for Anarielle Johnson, Cayden Parks, Jayden Parks, Cordarius Johnson, Cormarion Parks, and Chase Johnson who were believed to be in danger.

Anarielle Johnson, 10, is 4 foot tall, approximately 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and gray Converse.

Cayden Parks, 8, 4 foot tall, approximately 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. The boy reportedly has a medical condition and does not have his medication. Officials do not have a known clothing description for him.

Jayden Parks, 8, is also 4 foot tall, approximately 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. There is no known last clothing description for him, officials said.

Cordarius Johnson, 6, is 3 foot tall, approximately 50 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Cormarion Parks,5, is 3 foot, 5 inches, approximately 50 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black Spiderman shirt and shorts and Paw Patrol light-up shoes.

Chase Johnson, 4, is 3 foot tall, approximately 50 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was also last seen wearing a shirt and shorts with Paw Patrol light-up shoes.

We are very glad to report that the six Johnson and Parks children have been located and are safe!



Thank you to everyone who stayed alert and shared their information! pic.twitter.com/C5PsNTHtQO — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2022

