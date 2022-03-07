Tracking downpours and gusty storms from a cold front, First Alert through the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts late morning today, as a line of strong to severe storms push through our region throughout the afternoon hours. Expect a big cool down from this cold front as well. Plus, we’re tracking on and off rain this week leading to some snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday's rainfall forecast. (WVLT)

Ahead of today’s cold front, we have a high around 74 degrees. Then the front arrives Monday bringing gusty winds, rain, storms, and then a cool down. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is for the timing, which is more impactful from 11 AM to 5 PM, with more folks on the roads. There is also a chance for a few stronger to isolated severe storms, and the gusty winds pick up to around 45 mph. Straight-line wind damage is the main concern from a severe storm, with a Wind Advisory also in effect until 4 PM. This line of storms will move in around 10 to 11 AM along the Plateau, push into the valley between 2 and 4 PM, and then into the foothills and mountains around 5 PM.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, but only isolated rain is leftover, and we’ll drop to around 37 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll go from the 70s Monday to the upper 50s by Tuesday. Spotty rain is possible still on Tuesday, with a mostly cloudy view.

Late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning’s commute, we have an 80% coverage in rain and some storms. We’ll collect another three quarters to an inch of rain, and there is another WVLT First Alert for the risk for a messy Wednesday morning commute. Rain becomes spotty again Wednesday afternoon, with a high around 56 degrees.

Messy Wednesday morning commute with more rain. (WVLT)

Temperatures get back into the low 60s Thursday, and then climb to around 70 degrees on Friday, because another front is on the way.

We’re still see rain to move in again with showers Friday afternoon, and then widespread rain changing to some bands of light to moderate snow Friday night into Saturday morning. This will leave Saturday at only 38 degrees!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

