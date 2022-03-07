Two transported to hospital following New Market shooting

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a shooting in New Market Monday evening, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Hunchey Hollow Road and Flat Gap Road in New Market to the report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, two people were transported to UTMC.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent an agent to the scene to help where needed. The investigation will remain active and ongoing by JCSO.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION Deputies and Investigators are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the intersection of... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Monday, March 7, 2022

