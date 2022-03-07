Advertisement

TWRA shares photos of 6-week-old bear cubs from Cherokee National Forest

Biologists reportedly collected information and placed pit tags while on the site.
The cubs were just six-weeks-old.
The cubs were just six-weeks-old.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared photos of weeks-old black bear cubs from the Cherokee National Forest.

Cherokee Manager Mitch Clure and Tech Steve Massengill recently assisted the National Park Services and the CNF to immobilize a female black bear safely. They reportedly did this to remove a radio collar with a dead battery.

While the collar was being removed on Sunday, Clure and Massengill were able to find and hold two cubs from their den. According to officials, the cubs were approximately 6-weeks-old.

“It won’t be long, and bears will be on the move,” the post read.

#partnershipshelpbears Region 3's S. Cherokee Manager Mitch Clure and Tech Steve Massengill recently assisted the...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Sunday, March 6, 2022

