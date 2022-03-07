Woman charged after allegedly grabbing Police officer’s genitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged after allegedly grabbing a police officer’s genitals during a breath analysis test on Friday, according to an affidavit.

An affidavit obtained by News4 said Ashanti M. Boyd, 25, was charged after inappropriately grabbing an officer while he was allegedly charging her with a DUI.

An official said that the officer reportedly brought Boyd into the breath analysis room outside of booking. The affidavit noted that Boyd was handcuffed with her hand behind her back.

The affidavit said when they entered the room, Boyd began to bed to be let go and complained that her wrists hurt due to the tightness of the handcuffs behind her back. The officer removed her handcuff and, in good faith, handcuffed her in the front.

After the officer did this, Boyd reportedly started begging to be let go; however, this time, the affidavit said Boyd grabbed the officer’s genitals over the top of his pants with both of her hands. The officer immediately pushed Boyd away and moved her back, telling her to stop.

The affidavit said as the officer was explaining to Boyd how a breath analysis test worked, she grabbed at his genitals a second time while begging to be once again let go.

According to the affidavit, the officer reported that he pushed her away, told her to stop, and determined she was unable to perform the test due to her level of intoxication.

According to the Davidson County Clerk’s office, Boyd was charged with assaulting a first responder and is awaiting trial.

