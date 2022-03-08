1 bus completely burnt, another damaged following Blount Co. fire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County officials are investigating after a fire destroyed one bus and damaged another in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

On Tuesday, March 8, at approximately 1:50 a.m., deputies from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2315 Bittle Avenue in reference to a fire. Upon arrival, officials said they found two school busses, a Bluebird and an International, completely engulfed in smoke. Firefighters were reportedly already on the scene and extinguished the fire from the Bluebird bus.

During an investigation, deputies noted in a report that the Bluebird bus was “completely burnt from front to end.” According to officials, the International bus parked on the right side of the Bluebird sustained damages to its left front side.

“The windshield had burn marks on the entire left portion, where the driver normally would look through to use his left rearview mirror,” the report said. Other items were damaged on the International bus, including the mechanical traffic control illuminating stop sign, left side view mirrors and left side blind spot window.

The owner of the Bluebird bus, Paul Tindell, told officials that he operated the bus on Monday, March 7 around 3:00 p.m. He estimated that the damages of both vehicles would total over $10,000.

Those with information are encouraged to call the BCSO at (865) 273-5000.

