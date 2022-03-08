Bitter cold and snow coming one day after 70s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Truly Arctic air rolls in with some of the coldest weather all winter. Snow will fall across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky - and it’s just hours removed from spring-like warmth. If Knoxville makes it to 17 degrees, we’d have the coldest temperatures since 2020.

A slow-moving blob of bitterly cold air starts to roll into our local counties early Saturday morning. This frigid Arctic air mass has been sitting over the Rockies and High Plains for much of the work-week. By Saturday morning, it’s due for arrival here. On the knife edge of the Arctic front, there is a snow machine. Shortly after midnight Saturday, snow will at least fall pretty hard. ‘Fall’ is the important word here, as ‘sticking’ snow will be tougher, at least initially. The ground is still warm from the previous two days, where the Valley and Foothills are in the 60s to nearly 70 degrees.

Much like our first big snow of winter, where it was warm ahead of the storm, this snow should fall hard enough to stick at higher elevations, especially above 1,800-2,000 feet. We may have enough frigid temps at cloud level to overcome the surface warmth. That could even lead to a brief sticking of snow Saturday morning in the Valley.

While March snow may seem like a remote possibility after we’ve seen record warmth and lots of sunshine, this spring-y snow is not uncommon. March is actually Knoxville’s third snowiest month, following January and February. Big snows have also hit East Tennessee hard in March in past years. That said, the social media rumor mill is churning hard; you may have seen viral posts comparing this to ‘The Blizzard of 1993.’ This is not that storm.

We’ll update you when details come into focus. For now, expect to see snow flying Saturday morning all across the area. You can also expect a bigger snow to stick on mountain peaks like Clingmans Dome and Mt. LeConte.

