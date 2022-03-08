Blind miniature horse found wandering in Claiborne Co. gets adopted

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A blind miniature horse that was previously believed to be someone’s pet was adopted by a loving family after he was found wandering around Claiborne County earlier this year.

In January, representatives with Horse Haven Tennessee rescued a miniature horse, Brulee, after a property owner called them saying he had settled down with her cattle. It was suspected Brulee had been on his own for six months prior.

“It was apparent that Brûlée was once someone’s pet,” a spokesperson for the organization, Ashley Ford, said. “It had just been many years before he was rescued.”

After being rescued, it took him several days to adjust to life as a “normal horse.” Ford said he was untouchable, scared and unwilling to trust once inside their barn, but they worked with him.

“We had our volunteers play classical music and just talk to him,” Ford told WVLT News. “After a week, he was enjoying grooming, and he was easy to catch and lead.”

After checking with the sheriff’s office, animal control, and new stations, the organization reportedly waited 30 days for owners to come forward, but no one did. He was then adopted by the initial caller who owned the cattle. Ford said his adopter, Lynne, fell in love with the blind, miniature horse and "knew she could provide him with the best retirement home.”

“We delivered him yesterday, and he knew he was ‘home,‘” Ford said. “He has a brand new barn, beautifully fenced-in pastures, and a new loving family.”

Lynne said she was grateful for the organization and looking forward to providing for Brulee.

“I clipped his hair out of his eyes. He let me brush him down. He was even leaning against me,” Lynne said. “Thank you for taking such good care of him and working to get him out of the abandoned status and into a home.”

The organization said Brulee was an example of why they continue the mission.

Brulee was delivered to his new home this week. (Horse Haven)

