Clouds lingering today ahead of rainy night to messy Wednesday morning, next First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have two First Alert Weather Days this week, with a soggy start to Wednesday impacting morning commuters, then a cold front changing rain to snow and pushing in bitter cold wind chills Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a stray drizzle to mountain flurries possible. We’re starting the day back at a seasonable chill, with a low around 37 degrees. The northerly wind between 5 and 10 mph makes it feel a little colder.

We’ll hang onto those mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with some peaks of sunshine. We’re back to a high of 58 degrees, which is right at average for this time of the year. A light, cool breeze can also make you want that jacket more of today. Isolated, light showers are possible this afternoon, but rain increases this evening.

First Alert for a messy Wednesday morning commute. (WVLT)

Widespread rain moves in tonight, and really all night long. That leaves us with an inch or more of rainfall, and a messy start to Wednesday. That’s why we have a First Alert Weather Day for the morning drive Wednesday. We’ll start the day around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts off messy, then stays cloudy and cool, with a high around 52 degrees and a chilly breeze out of the north.

Temperatures get back into the low 60s Thursday and then climb to around 70 degrees on Friday, but that’s because another front is on the way.

First Alert Saturday for a cold day and frigid wind chills! (WVLT)

We’re still seeing rain to move in again with showers Friday evening, and then widespread rain changing to some bands of snow Friday night into Saturday morning. This cold front brings us to another First Alert Weather Day, because while some models are indicating a couple of inches of snow in parts of our area, we will ALL feel the very COLD temperatures. We’re looking to be around 35 Saturday afternoon in the Valley, and freezing in the higher elevations for the highs! Ongoing cold winds out of the north, and gusts around 30 mph, actually make it feel like teens to 20s throughout the day.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

