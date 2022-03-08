Coal to solar: making money and energy at long-abandoned mines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Head upstream on the Tennessee river far enough, and you hit the heart of coal country. Or, more likely today, what used to be coal mines.

“The peak coal mining in Virginia was in 1990,” Daniel Kestner said. “So it’s really declined since then.”

Thousands of acres in southwest Virginia now sit idle. We’ve got that too in Tennessee; hundreds of former mines on the raised Cumberland Plateau.

“Back several decades ago was an active direct mine,” Brian Falin said of one spot in Wise, which could easily be mistaken for our hills.

Daniel Kestner was the ‘innovative reclamation’ program manager with the state. Brian Falin was a Wise native, and is the county’s economic development manager. Both men see some light at the end of the coal tunnel: solar.

“There’s a lot of land that’s suitable for solar. We do think that there are potentially thousands of acres across the wider region,” Brad Kreps said. He’s with the Nature Conservancy.

“The reuse and repurposing of these mine sites makes a whole lot of sense. They’re in places typically where there’s not a lot of folks around. Could be a flatter area than the traditional terrain we see behind me,” Kestner said.

That could benefit both sides. re-grading costs former coal mines is costly and time-consuming. but solar developers prefer flat sites. This is not prime farmland. Plus, utility hookups are often built in, from back when the mine needed massive power.

“People have been really accepting of solar going into all these old mine sites because they see the value,” Kestner said.

Not just cash for the developers or rent for the government, but value in jobs.

“There’s some workforce transition and training programs that are being put in place to move former coal miners over to doing solar and renewables,” Kestner said.

“For solar projects, the job creation is really on the front end of that,” Falin said. “In construction, in electrical engineering.”

Like next to the data center, which required a lot of wattage for cooling.

“It has not been used. Once coal mining was done and the reclamation work was done, this parcel especially has not had any activity on it,” Falin said.

In just months, 16 full acres of solar panels will power a private grid. Soon the same will happen in East Tennessee.

“We have one site that we’ve identified with one of our developers in Tennessee that shows promise for solar,” Kreps said.

Kreps was speaking of the Nature Conservancies Ataya property, 100,000 acres just west of the Cumberland Gap.

“Mostly in Claiborne and Campbell counties,” Kreps said.

This site at Coeburn, Virginia was what Kreps called the ‘first generation’, a proving ground for even larger projects.

“And it’s one of six sites in Virginia that we are now working with solar developers to pursue solar development,” Kreps said.

“This is going to be one of the first projects like this of its kind,” Falin said of the Wise data center solar farm.

In Campbell County, there are 44 abandoned mines, according to the government’s master list. There are plenty of options, and lots of money, using deserted land to help the climate.

Public funding comes from the federal, state, and local governments. The bi-partisan infrastructure plan (sometimes referred to as BIL) alone sets aside more than $8.5 million for abandoned mine projects in Tennessee this fiscal year.

In mid-January, the Biden Administration extended the abandoned mine program until 2034.

