Crown Act moves out of the House of Representatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a bill aiming to prevent race-based hair discrimination from making its way through the state house of representatives.

Monday was a procedural hearing for the Crown Act in the Government Operations Committee of the house. The Senate version of the bill passed unanimously last May, and now it’s in the House of Representative’s hands.

The Crown Act stands for “create a respectful and open world for natural hair” and aims to prevent discrimination in overprotective hairstyles like braids, wigs, weaves, and twists. The version going through the house said the hairstyle must be a part of the employee’s cultural identification or ethnic group.

More than a dozen states already have a crown act law in effect right now. The government operations committee passed it over to the calendar and rules committee, and they’re the ones that will schedule any readings or hearings on the bill.

