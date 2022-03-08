Advertisement

Crown Act moves out of the House of Representatives

There's a bill aiming to prevent race-based hair discrimination from making its way through the state house of representatives.
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a bill aiming to prevent race-based hair discrimination from making its way through the state house of representatives.

Monday was a procedural hearing for the Crown Act in the Government Operations Committee of the house. The Senate version of the bill passed unanimously last May, and now it’s in the House of Representative’s hands.

The Crown Act stands for “create a respectful and open world for natural hair” and aims to prevent discrimination in overprotective hairstyles like braids, wigs, weaves, and twists. The version going through the house said the hairstyle must be a part of the employee’s cultural identification or ethnic group.

More than a dozen states already have a crown act law in effect right now. The government operations committee passed it over to the calendar and rules committee, and they’re the ones that will schedule any readings or hearings on the bill.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Officials asked people to avoid the area.
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak
Ricky Waters
‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out
A haze was seen in East Tennesssee
Have you seen, smelled smoke in East Tennessee? This may be why
Fans took to social media to defend Dolly Parton.
Kentucky lawmaker voices concerns over Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library