East Tennessee child named team captain for Vol Baseball series in Houston

Elliot Crabtree received treatment for arthrogryposis at Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Tennessee’s 3-game series in Houston, the Vols had a special team captain. Elliot Crabtree and his family were asked to go down for the series to watch the Vols and also help raise money for a children’s hospital.

This trip is something the Lenoir City family didn’t see coming.

The 7-year-old’s mother, Angela, said, “They reached out to us from the hospital and said hey we would love to take you with us.”

The tournament was sponsored by Shriner’s Hospital for Children. A hospital Elliot knows far too well.

“We found out he had arthrogryposis in utero,” Angela said.

It’s a condition affecting the arms and joints usually requiring several surgeries.

“It’s a pretty dire condition to find out about in the sense of about half of the pregnancies don’t survive and about a third of the kids with arthrogryposis don’t survive their first year,” Angela said.

But, Elliot is a special one making it seven years now and only getting better.

“It’s really hopeful from there. Now he can walk with braces and the gate trainer,” Angela said. “You can tell he’s full of life and full of energy.”

Elliot visits Shriner’s two to four times a year for treatment, but the trip down south this time was for some fun as the family took in a few Tennessee Vol games.

Elliot’s father, Josh, said, “I mean how many people get to go into Minute Maid Stadium and on to the field and hang out with the team, several teams actually.”

Elliot got to hang out with Vol Baseball head coach Tony Vitello, the players and even got a special game ball.

“That ball that I got went 102 miles per hour,” Elliot said.

Angela said, “I think that was probably his most exciting thing.”

Elliot described the time down in Houston as ‘a thumbs up, baby’ and one he won’t forget.

Shriner’s Children’s Hospital did meet its fundraising goal raising over $500,000. Elliot helped raise nearly $8,000.

