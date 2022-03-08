Advertisement

East Tennessee firefighter creates life-saving invention

Heatseeker H2O was created by Michael Robinson, a retired firefighter.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In 2010, an East Tennessee firefighter by the name of Michael Robinson saw first-hand how hot a burning building can be when he almost watched his partner die from overheating.

“We didn’t have anything to help us cool off. We had some lukewarm bottles of water, a cold towel around his neck and it could have turned out a lot different but we saved him,” said Robinson.

Shortly after that happened he decided to take matters into his own hands and create the Heatseeker H2O, which acts as a nozzle you hook up to a fire engine that provides a cool mist to help first responders cool off.

Robinson said with about 70 pounds of gear, and extreme heat, the elements can “literally cook our body” while responding to fires. The mist provided by the Heatseeker H2O can cool a first responder off as much as 30 degrees.

It’s being sold across the globe, and already proven effective here in East Tennessee.

“We have been using our products with the Rural Metro Fire Department for almost 10 years now and we’ve had zero heat injuries,” said Robinson.

It’s an easy-to-use product that quickly attaches to an already existing part of the fire engine, providing a portable way to keep someone cool.

Moving forward, Robinson hoped to do more work in preventing cardiac events and cancer for first responders. He is currently in the running for $195,000 in prize money through a Homeland Security contest. If awarded the winner, Robinson said he will take every dollar and donate it back to the volunteer fire departments across the country so they are able to buy his product to keep more people safe.

