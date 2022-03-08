Advertisement

Fake auctions: What to know before you bid

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Auctions can be an excellent way to get your hands on expensive items like jewelry, cars or boats at a discount. Scammers are now pretending to be auction companies to try to get your money or information.

Tony Binkley with The Better Business Bureau said they’ve received several reports of fake auctions phishing for your personal information or money.

Experts said that you might get an advertisement for an item you’ve been searching for and if you click on the website, it might appear to be legitimate. The website will then reportedly ask you to send a copy of your driver’s license to place a bid; however, Binkley wants to remind people not to give out information online or over the phone.

Afterward, the website might give you a notice that you won the item you were bidding on. The scammers will then request you transfer them the money. Once you’ve paid, the auctioneer will likely disappear, and you can lose your money, all while not getting the item you thought you purchased.

“A lot of times they’ll say ‘we’re going to give you this information and all we need is a prepayment’ - something to get it started - and ‘we will refund you when we get back the study materials,’ but you’ll never get the study materials, and you’re never going to get your money back,” said Binkley.

When purchasing things online or over the phone, it’s best to use a credit card. If you don’t receive your items or notice fraudulent charges, that payment option is one of the only ways to recoup your money.

Scammers use SAT prep as front for latest scam