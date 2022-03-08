First Alert for messy Wednesday morning commute, next First Alert brings snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soggy weather overnight will create a messy Wednesday morning commute which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Our next First Alert Weather Day comes late Friday to Saturday as rain transitions to snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Widespread rain moves in tonight, and really all night long. That leaves us with an inch or more of rainfall, and a messy start to Wednesday. That’s why we have a First Alert Weather Day for the morning drive Wednesday. We’ll start the day around 48 degrees.

Wednesday starts off messy, then stays cloudy and cool, with a high around 50 degrees and a chilly breeze out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures get back into the low 60s Thursday and then climb to around 70 degrees on Friday, but that’s because another front is on the way.

We’re still seeing rain to move in again with showers Friday evening, and then widespread rain changing to some bands of snow Friday night into Saturday morning. This cold front brings us to another First Alert Weather Day because while some models are indicating a couple of inches of snow in parts of our area, we will ALL feel the very COLD temperatures.

Snow possible Saturday morning (WVLT)

We’re looking to be around 35 Saturday afternoon in the Valley, and freezing in the higher elevations for the highs! Ongoing cold winds out of the north, and gusts around 30 mph, actually make it feel like teens to 20s throughout the day.

Sunshine and dry weather returns Sunday, but highs only make it to 46 degrees. We’ll quickly warm up next week with the mostly dry weather and sunshine continuing.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

