“He’s the bravest person I’ve ever known” | Hometown hero travels to Ukraine

Responding to emergencies around the world and across East Tennessee made Dr. Russ Frazier no stranger to danger.

“He is the bravest person I’ve ever known,” Kim Frazier, his wife, said.

His wife and his two sons were used to sending the Knox County SWAT tactical physician and Knox County Rescue chief into the unknown, but Friday’s farewell was different.

“This is boots on the ground. There’s active fire nearby. They have thousands of citizens who are fleeing the country and even their health care workers have left and so they’re going into the chaos as people are coming out,” Kim said.

Russ got a call to serve Ukrainians as a Global Surgical and Medical Support Group volunteer. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to another ceasefire, though previous ceasefires broke rather quickly and created a great need for medical aid. The nonprofit offers medical services and education to undeserved countries.

The team is said to be the only medical and surgical board certified group in Ukraine as of Monday, according to the group.

“I’m trying to relax, but you can’t. I mean that first night, I was constantly just checking my phone, looking for messages trying to figure out where he is,” Kim said. “And then once you know they got over there, communication is a little bit different. So, he checks in regularly, you know a couple of times a day which helps the boys.”

Though no one can pick up the phone to communicate with him over a call, Russ can accept messages. WVLT News asked the volunteer why he would risk his life for strangers.

“I have a skill set that could and does benefit the people of Ukraine,” Russ wrote. “I could not live with myself if I sat idly by and did not take action. GSMSG is an organization that exists for times such as this. I have been a member of this organization for a few years and traveled around the globe doing this very thing in the past. As a human being, it is my duty. It is not about politics and is beyond government. It is about doing what is right. I like to believe someone would come for me if the roles were reversed.”

The doctor planned to be in Ukraine for two weeks. He said his schedule changes everyday but the smiles, food and support he’s getting from the Ukrainians are constant.

“In one town, an American flag patch was spotted on our clothing. An older gentleman approached us tearfully, hugged us while simply saying, ‘Americans! Thank you,’ and walked away,” Russ said. “East Tennesseans need to know that Ukraine may be a country 4,000 miles from home, but the land consists of proud citizens with a desire to be free. That is no different than Knoxville, TN.”

“We really hope that this will start conversations in homes that you step up, do what you can when you can with what you can, especially if you have time to give,” Kim said.

