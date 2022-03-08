Knox County Schools Board of Education calls special meeting on federal mask order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Co. Schools Board of Education called a special meeting to follow their work session Monday.

The meeting was set in order for the board to vote on how to proceed with the federal mask mandate that the board has been in a court battle since the school year began.

The Knox County Schools Board of Education voted to allow the law director to enter an agreement with the plaintiff to ask the federal courts that the mask mandate be lifted.

The vote was unanimous in favor of the motion.

The plaintiffs in the original Knox County Schools mask mandate, a group of parents, and the defendants, the Knox County Board of Education and Governor Bill Lee, have been ordered to enter mediation in an attempt to resolve the ongoing case, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

.@knoxschools BOE to hold an emergency special-called meeting to discuss the mask litigation. If you were watching the work session, please refresh your browser to get the second meeting. Watch the meeting live here: https://t.co/kTAr94BKZ5 — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) March 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.