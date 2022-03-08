Advertisement

Knox County Schools Board of Education calls special meeting on federal mask order

The Knox Co. Schools Board of Education called a special meeting after their work session Monday to vote on the federal mask mandate.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Co. Schools Board of Education called a special meeting to follow their work session Monday.

The meeting was set in order for the board to vote on how to proceed with the federal mask mandate that the board has been in a court battle since the school year began.

The Knox County Schools Board of Education voted to allow the law director to enter an agreement with the plaintiff to ask the federal courts that the mask mandate be lifted.

The vote was unanimous in favor of the motion.

The plaintiffs in the original Knox County Schools mask mandate, a group of parents, and the defendants, the Knox County Board of Education and Governor Bill Lee, have been ordered to enter mediation in an attempt to resolve the ongoing case, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Village / Source: (WVLT)
KPD identifies 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Officials asked people to avoid the area.
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
Ricky Waters
‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out

Latest News

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to Magnolia Avenue regarding a report...
Man holds up in KPD standoff on Magnolia Ave. for over an hour
DR. FRAIZER
“He’s the bravest person I’ve ever known” | Hometown hero travels to Ukraine
Coal into Solar: how developers could bring the tech to Tennessee
Coal to Solar: big changes and new jobs coming to Tennessee
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road