Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting

Four were injured in the incident, according to Officer Scott Erland.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a North Knoxville shooting that happened on Primus Road Monday night. The incident happened in the 5800 block of the road around 9:20 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Scott Erland.

While responding to Primus Road, officers were dispatched to Central Avenue Pike where they found a man with a gunshot wound walking around, Erland said. AMR transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Erland said. The man is in serious, but stable condition. Around the same time, a black Lexus reportedly arrived at the hospital with three more male victims that had been shot. Their injuries were non-life threatening, Erland said.

Multiple guns were recovered at the scene on Primus Road, where officers also found a sedan with multiple bullet holes on the passenger side. Two more guns were found on Merchants Drive near where the first victim was found.

The incident is being investigated.

