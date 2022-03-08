Advertisement

Man holds up in KPD standoff on Magnolia Ave. for over an hour

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to Magnolia Avenue regarding a report that an armed man entered a business, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to Magnolia Avenue regarding a report...
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to Magnolia Avenue regarding a report that an armed man entered a business, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a business at 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding a man entering a business armed with a hand gun, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the man, who refused to speak with officers and barricaded himself inside the Commercial Residential Autos building at 1920 E. Magnolia,” Erland said. “The initial responding officers heard what sounded like a gunshot come from inside of the building after the man barricaded himself.”

Additional units were called to the scene and at 7 p.m., negotiators were successful in coaxing the man out of the business and peacefully surrendering, according to Erland.

The man was inside the business by himself and no one was injured.

KPD officers continued their investigation at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Village / Source: (WVLT)
KPD identifies 18-year-old man shot, killed Saturday night
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Officials asked people to avoid the area.
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak
The crash happened near the intersection of Asheville Highway and Andrew Johnson Highway, the...
Knoxville man wrecks car following chase with THP
Ricky Waters
‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out

Latest News

The Knox Co. Schools Board of Education called a special meeting after their work session...
Knox County Schools Board of Education calls special meeting on federal mask order
DR. FRAIZER
“He’s the bravest person I’ve ever known” | Hometown hero travels to Ukraine
Coal into Solar: how developers could bring the tech to Tennessee
Coal to Solar: big changes and new jobs coming to Tennessee
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road