Man holds up in KPD standoff on Magnolia Ave. for over an hour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a business at 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding a man entering a business armed with a hand gun, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the man, who refused to speak with officers and barricaded himself inside the Commercial Residential Autos building at 1920 E. Magnolia,” Erland said. “The initial responding officers heard what sounded like a gunshot come from inside of the building after the man barricaded himself.”

Additional units were called to the scene and at 7 p.m., negotiators were successful in coaxing the man out of the business and peacefully surrendering, according to Erland.

The man was inside the business by himself and no one was injured.

KPD officers continued their investigation at the scene.

