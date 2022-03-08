Morristown man indicted, charged in 2020 officer-involved shooting incident

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a man has been indicted on aggravated assault charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting incident, according to the TBI Newsroom.

TBI agents reportedly investigated an incident that occurred on May 24, 2020, in Hawkins County. Officials said it was revealed that deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle found along North VFW Road in Bulls Gap.

Once on the scene, deputies determined that the driver, identified as Michael Lee Snyder, 46, was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Hamblen County. With K-9 officer assistance, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office located Snyder hiding in a tree.

“Snyder pointed a gun at deputies, resulting in a Hawkins County deputy and the Greene County deputy firing shots, striking him,” the TBI shared. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

On June 1, 2021, a Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the man with two counts of aggravated assault. This weekend, he was located and arrested by authorities in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Snyder will be held in the Jackson County Detention Center until he is transported to Tenessee.

