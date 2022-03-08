One Knoxville Sporting Club reveals player lineup, including 5 Knoxville natives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s soon-to-be soccer club has begun rolling out player announcements on their Twitter page. So far, the club has announced 28 players, with five being Knoxville natives.

The first Knoxville native to be announced for the club was Collin Lewis. Lewis played for Bearden High School. His announcement garnered a tweet from his alma mater, saying “Go Dawgs!”

He will play winger.

Cheikh Sadibou Tfk Seck, of Austin-East Magnet High School, will also join the club as attacking midfielder. “In big moments, Sadi has proven himself over and over again,” club officials said.

Gustavo Rivera, an alum of Catholic High School, will also join the club. He has also played for Blount United Soccer, a coalition of youth players from Knox, Sevier and Loudon Counties.

“He has been very active in the Knoxville soccer community and we are so excited to have him join us!” One Knoxville officials said.

The youngest player on the roster, Wyatt Brace, will join the club as a product of Emerald Force Soccer Club and West High School’s soccer team. He will play as a goalkeeper.

One Knoxville’s fifth Knoxville native to join the roster is Cam Fowler. He currently plays at UNC-Greensboro and is a Webb High School soccer alumni.

One Knoxville SC also announced a roster of players both international and American, though not from Knoxville.

The first player announced was James Thomas of Surrey, England. Thomas also captained the 2021 USL League 2 champions.

“Trust us - you’re going to love this guy,” club officials said on Twitter. Thomas is set to play wing back for One Knoxville.

The next player announced was Seba Andreassen from Alesund, Norway.

Andreassen currently plays collegiately at the Division 1 level for the University of Central Arkansas. He will be One Knoxville’s striker.

Diego Konincks will take the position of center half. Konincks is from Montfoort, Netherlands and currently plays at Campbell University at the Division 1 level.

Konincks wasn’t the only center half announced by One Knoxville, however. Dani Fernandez of Madrid, Spain also made the cut. He currently plays for Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina.

Rio De Janerio’s Zyan Andrade also made the One Knoxville cut. He will play attacking midfielder. “Our first midfielder and a playmaker at that!” One Knoxville officials said.

Jaden Jones-Riley, from Tallahassee, will also join the club as a right back. Jones-Riley currently plays for the University of Dayton.

One Knoxville also announced another England-native for the position of goalkeeper: Chandler Hallwood. Hallwood comes from Halifax and currently plays at Marquette University.

Amferny Arias will join the club as a center midfielder. Arias, from Alajuela, Costa Rica, currently plays for Syracuse University and also captained the U-17 Costa Rica National Team.

Another center midfielder, Seth Antwi, will join the club. Antwi is from Kumasi, Ghana and currently plays for the University of Dayton.

One Knoxville will also add Buster Sjoberg to its roster. Sjoberg comes to Knoxville from Uppsala, Sweden and currently plays for Syracuse University.

Jeorgio Kocevski will also make his way to Knoxville. Kocevski is from Liverpool (New York, not the home of England’s current top Premier football club) and will join One Knoxville as a center midfielder.

One Knoxville announced two more D1 athletes’ arrival to the club in mid February. Moses Mensah and Alberto Suarez will make their way to Knoxville to play left back and center back, respectively.

Mensah is coming to Knoxville from Cape Coast, Ghana and currently plays at Campbell University. Suarez is from Zaragoza, Spain and plays at the University of Central Arkansas.

One Knoxville also announced their second goalkeeper in Ryan Troutman. Troutman is a Kentucky-native from Louisville and currently plays at the University of Louisville.

Thaylan Silva will also join the club as an attacking midfielder. Silva is from Sao Paolo, Brazil and currently plays at Carson-Newman University.

Max McNulty of Birmingham, England will join the club as an attacking midfielder and is currently playing for Lander University.

Robbie Baker will play as a One Knoxville center back. Baker is from Brisbane, Australia and plays at Saginaw Valley State University.

One Knoxville also announced a pair of strikers in twins Stephen Afrifa and Simon Afrifa. The Afrifas come from Toronto, Canada and currently play for Florida International University.

Carlos Armendariz from San Francisco will join One Knoxville as an attacking midfielder. He currently plays for California State.

Armendariz is joined by Adam Kirkwood, who is from Stanraer, Scotland and plays collegiately for Young Harris.

Bryson Hankins and Finn McRobb will both play center back for One Knoxville. Hankins hails from Bakersfield, California and currently plays for California State.

McRobb is a Glasgow, Scotland native and plays at High Point University.

One Knoxville SC will start its first season in May. The club will eventually land in Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium, which is also set to be the new home of the Smokies baseball team.

