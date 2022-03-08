Report: Former Kingston Elementary PTO treasurer misappropriated over $19K

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Based on an investigation, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has determined that the former treasurer of the Kingston Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization misappropriated over $19,000 of PTO funds.

The former treasurer reportedly made multiple withdrawals totaling $19,363 between Oct. 2014 and Aug. 2018 from the PTO bank account. When questioned, officials said he did not have documentation to support what was done with the money. This caused investigators to be unable to determine whether the cash was used for the benefit of the PTO or personal purposes, a news release stated.

The comptroller’s office said that the former treasurer also used the PTO’s debit card and checks to make $46,976.48 in questionable disbursements. He also reportedly did not have documentation for those withdraws, either.

“School support organizations in Tennessee are required by law to implement controls to safeguard funds and property,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this case, the PTO failed to provide adequate oversight and accountability of PTO funds. At a minimum, the PTO should ensure all invoices for disbursements are obtained and kept on file.”

The full report can be viewed below:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.