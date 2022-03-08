Report: Visits to Tennessee’s state parks increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — A report showed Tennessee’s state parks saw 38.5 million visits in fiscal year 2021, an increase of nearly 4 million from the previous year.

A report completed for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation by the economic consulting firm Impact DataSource shows state parks generated an economic impact of $2.1 billion, a figure that reflects parks activity through lodging, shopping and recreation spending.

“Our parks continue to provide an outstanding experience for visitors and a significant financial boost for our state and local communities,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “Tennesseans enjoy one of the best parks systems in the country, and these numbers reflect the impressive performance of our parks across the state.”

Officials said the economic impact of the state parks in the 2020 fiscal year was $1.8 billion, with 34.7 million park visits.

“We saw an increase in visitors to our state parks when the pandemic hit, and these figures show the parks continue to be a strong source of enjoyment and an economic lift for communities,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “This success is the result of hard work by our parks staff and continued investment in the parks. We are grateful to the Tennessee General Assembly for the support that makes state parks an economic engine.”

According to a report, Tennessee State Parks was named among the top four park systems in the nation by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration last year.

