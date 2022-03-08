Sacred Heart Cathedral announces death of former Spanish teacher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former middle school Spanish teacher for Sacred Heart Cathedral School has died, according to an announcement from the school Tuesday.

Eric Robertson reportedly passed away while playing basketball Monday night.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jerica, son, Luca, and the rest of his family during this difficult time.

The school plans to gather all of his former students, correct middle school and fifth grade, on Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the news and pray for his family. School counselors and priests will be available to all students following the news.

SHCS officials asked for all those willing to keep Robertson’s family in their prayers.

