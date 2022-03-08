Advertisement

Sacred Heart Cathedral announces death of former Spanish teacher

School counselors and priests will be available to all students following the news.
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former middle school Spanish teacher for Sacred Heart Cathedral School has died, according to an announcement from the school Tuesday.

Eric Robertson reportedly passed away while playing basketball Monday night.

The school plans to gather all of his former students, correct middle school and fifth grade, on Tuesday afternoon to inform them of the news and pray for his family. School counselors and priests will be available to all students following the news.

SHCS officials asked for all those willing to keep Robertson’s family in their prayers.

