Scammers use SAT prep as front for latest scam

The Better Business Bureau said these con artists are eager to take advantage of parents of high school students who are stressed about the big test.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau said scammers are eager to take advantage of parents of high school students who are stressed about the big test. Scammers are trying to trick parents into paying extra for bogus test prep materials.

You might get an unsolicited call from a person claiming to be from the College Board. The caller claims to be confirming your address, letting you know they will send you test prep materials like books CDs and videos. The caller will ask you to pay a deposit- usually hundreds of dollars for the materials, which will never arrive.

Binkley said, “The College Board is a real thing, but they’re not going to contact you trying to help you with SAT prep materials. So, if you get a call from the College Board, that’s your first thing right there to be aware of,” said Binkley.

Scammers are after your money and your personal information. They can get both from this scam.

To track scams in your area, use the BBB Scam tracker tool.

