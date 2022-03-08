Advertisement

LIVE: Semi driver accused of hitting, killing Sgt. Chris Jenkins in court for preliminary hearing

While on the stand, Trooper Dubrock, who was friends with Sgt. Jenkins, said Savannah did not show any emotion during the incident.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The semi-truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived in a Roane County court for his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Semi Driver Charged In Deputy's Death In Court

The semi-truck driver, Christopher Savannah, 43, accused of hitting and killing a Loudon County Sheriff’s Officer arrives in court for a preliminary hearing. https://bit.ly/3sVbgCI

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Christopher Savannah, 43, faces several charges following the crash on Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River Bridge on Feb. 3. Loudon County’s Sgt. Chris Jenkins was reportedly killed after Savannah failed to slow down after a rolling barricade, which the long-time sergeant implemented while removing debris from the roadway.

After hearing from first responders and investigators for over an hour on Feb. 7, the judge ruled a $1 million bond for Savannah, who decided not to testify in his first court appearance.

For the first hearing, there were no friends or family of Savannah’s there to testify on his behalf; however, his family did show up on March 8 and appeared to be emotional while a witness, Trooper Paul Dubrock, recounted the morning’s tragic events.

While on the stand, Trooper Dubrock, who was friends with Sgt. Jenkins, said Savannah did not show any emotion during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Officials asked people to avoid the area.
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak
Ricky Waters
‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out
A haze was seen in East Tennesssee
Have you seen, smelled smoke in East Tennessee? This may be why
Fans took to social media to defend Dolly Parton.
Kentucky lawmaker voices concerns over Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Latest News

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
First Alert Wednesday morning
First Alert for messy Wednesday morning commute, next First Alert brings snow
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Sacred Heart Cathedral announces death of former Spanish teacher
Since the tracking devices were launched last April, people have reported being tracked.
UTPD: Students report getting tracked by Apple AirTags