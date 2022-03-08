LIVE: Semi driver accused of hitting, killing Sgt. Chris Jenkins in court for preliminary hearing

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The semi-truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived in a Roane County court for his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Savannah, 43, faces several charges following the crash on Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River Bridge on Feb. 3. Loudon County’s Sgt. Chris Jenkins was reportedly killed after Savannah failed to slow down after a rolling barricade, which the long-time sergeant implemented while removing debris from the roadway.

After hearing from first responders and investigators for over an hour on Feb. 7, the judge ruled a $1 million bond for Savannah, who decided not to testify in his first court appearance.

For the first hearing, there were no friends or family of Savannah’s there to testify on his behalf; however, his family did show up on March 8 and appeared to be emotional while a witness, Trooper Paul Dubrock, recounted the morning’s tragic events.

While on the stand, Trooper Dubrock, who was friends with Sgt. Jenkins, said Savannah did not show any emotion during the incident.

