TBI officials issue Endangered Child Alert for Carroll County teen

The missing teen, Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman, was last seen in Carroll County on March 4.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAROLL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen from Carroll County.

Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on March 4 wearing a blue Memphis Tigers t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying gray tennis shoes.

Dylan is 5′4″, 105 lbs. with brown hair & brown eyes.

The 13-year-old has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to officials with the bureau.

If you have seen Dylan, call Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

