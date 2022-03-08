TBI officials issue Endangered Child Alert for Carroll County teen

CAROLL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen from Carroll County.

Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on March 4 wearing a blue Memphis Tigers t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying gray tennis shoes.

Dylan is 5′4″, 105 lbs. with brown hair & brown eyes.

The 13-year-old has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to officials with the bureau.

If you have seen Dylan, call Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.