Advertisement

Tennessee State Parks offering guiding spring hikes

One is a “water hike” by kayak at the Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park.
One is a “water hike” by kayak at the Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Parks are offering their annual guided Spring Hikes throughout the state this month. The hikes range from short trail walks to all-day excursions.

One is a “water hike” by kayak at the Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park. A hike along the Ghost House Trail in Big Ridge State Park is accompanied by spooky tales of former residents. And a hike at Fort Pillow State Historic Park includes a Civil War discussion.

Most of the hikes are scheduled Saturday, March 19. A full schedule of hikes is available on the Tennessee State Parks website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Officials asked people to avoid the area.
Crews respond to fire at Sugarlands Distilling Company in Kodak
Ricky Waters
‘I feel like it’s a bad dream’ | Knoxville homicide victim’s mom speaks out
A haze was seen in East Tennesssee
Have you seen, smelled smoke in East Tennessee? This may be why
Fans took to social media to defend Dolly Parton.
Kentucky lawmaker voices concerns over Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Latest News

Michael Lee Snyder, 46.
Morristown man indicted, charged in 2020 officer-involved shooting incident
Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman was last seen March 4th
Endangered Child Alert canceled, Carroll County teen found safe
Kingston Elementary School
Report: Former Kingston Elementary PTO treasurer misappropriated over $19K
auction scams
Fake auctions: What to know before you bid
What parents, students need to know to avoid SAT prep scams
Scammers use SAT prep as front for latest scam