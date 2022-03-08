Tennessee State Parks offering guiding spring hikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Parks are offering their annual guided Spring Hikes throughout the state this month. The hikes range from short trail walks to all-day excursions.

One is a “water hike” by kayak at the Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park. A hike along the Ghost House Trail in Big Ridge State Park is accompanied by spooky tales of former residents. And a hike at Fort Pillow State Historic Park includes a Civil War discussion.

Most of the hikes are scheduled Saturday, March 19. A full schedule of hikes is available on the Tennessee State Parks website.

