Trio of boys basketball teams punch ticket to state tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden, Fulton and Clinton are all headed to the TSSAA state basketball tournament this week.

For the Bulldogs, the trip to Murfreesboro is their second in a row and fifth in the last six years. Bearden will look to win its second state title in school history and second in three years.

Jody Wright, fresh off his 800th career win, heads back to state eyeing his fourth state championship, and first since 2016. The Falcons have made state tournament appearances in six of the last ten seasons.

Clinton is dancing again, the first time since 2004, and looking for its first-ever state title. The Dragons are 2-5 in their four other state tournament appearances in 2004, 1997, 1956 and 1949.

4A EAST SECTIONALS

Bearden 72 - Science Hill 45

Dobyns-Bennett 62 - Farragut 46

3A EAST SECTIONALS

Greeneville 86 - Halls 42

Clinton 78 - Volunteer 74

Fulton 69 - Page 61

Stone Memorial 63 - Austin-East 44

2A EAST SECTIONALS

Tyner 54 - Alcoa 52 (OT)

Brainerd 74 - Gatlinburg-Pittman 71 (OT)

1A EAST SECTIONALS

North Greene 79 - Oliver Springs 35

Hampton 55 - Harriman 41

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.