University of Tennessee food delivery gets 21st century upgrade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students who order food on Rocky Top will now be visited by wheeled robots courtesy of Starship Technologies. The news was announced by university officials Tuesday.

The fleet of 40 autonomous robots will deliver meals from 16 on-campus restaurants, including Einstein Bros. Bagels, Steak ‘n Shake, Starbucks and Subway. Hungry students and staff will be able to order snacks and meals through the Starship app to send a courageous robot on its way.

The service will work with Vol Dining, the university’s on-campus food program, to accept VolCard, Dining Dollars and Flex Dollars as payment.

Starship Technologies operated around the world, UT officials said. “Its zero-emission robots have made more than 3 million autonomous deliveries and traveled millions of miles, and they make more than 100,000 road crossings every day.”

According to a UT press release, the robots will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to navigate around obstacles and cross streets. The robots are also weather-proof and have a team of human handlers ready to take control when needed.

UT isn’t the first college campus to use the new robots. Starship is already running fleets at Arizona State University, George Mason University, the University of Kentucky and Purdue University.

