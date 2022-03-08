UTPD: Students report getting tracked by Apple AirTags

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department has received “numerous” calls and reports from Vols voicing concerns about being tracked by unknown devices, according to a news release.

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized a tracking device traveling with her. (Submitted Photo/KAIT)

Following the reports, UTPD shared an explanation of the disconcerting notification people have been receiving. Experts said there could be viable explanations for the occurrence unrelated to stalking or human trafficking.

“Recently, Apple sent out an update to AirPods that is causing some iPhone users to receive phone alerts indicating that an “unknown device” is tracking their location,” officials said. “Incidents like this are being shared on major social media platforms and social media users are encouraging followers to report to police when they receive notifications these notifications.”

Before making a report to police, UTPD officials ask that you consider the following questions:

Do you own Apple AirPods, AirTags or other Apple devices? If so, check to see if your personal device is causing the notification.

Do you live with or in close proximity to someone who has AirPods or an AirTag? If so, check with other residents living nearby.

If the above questions do not apply, try to:

Turn off all location settings to prevent tracking

Find a safe location and from there report to police

In February, Apple provided a recent update regarding unwanted tracking; those interested can find more information on the tech company’s website. If you are part of the Volunteer community and have experienced unwanted tracking or another crime, call UTPD at 865-974-3114.

