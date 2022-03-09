Alcoa, GP girls advance at state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Division-I Girls State basketball tournament is underway at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and a couple East Tennessee teams advanced on day one.

Unranked Alcoa, facing the 7th ranked team in Class-2A, the Westmoreland Lady Eagles, took the lead with 6:35 to go in the first quarter and never gave it up on their way to a 47-38 win. It is the Lady Tornadoes first state tournament win since 1984.

Meanwhile, Gatlinburg-Pittman had no problems advancing to the Class-2A State semifinal game. The lady Highlanders jumped on Scotts Hill early and never let up on their way to a 68-32 win.

Now 28-9, GP will now face York Institute in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The win is the second in school history for the Lady Highlanders, who also reached the semifinals back in 2017.

