Alcoa, GP girls advance at state

Lady Tornadoes surprise Westmoreland while Lady Highlanders cruise to quarterfinal win
Basketballs on a rack before a game
Basketballs on a rack before a game(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Division-I Girls State basketball tournament is underway at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and a couple East Tennessee teams advanced on day one.

Unranked Alcoa, facing the 7th ranked team in Class-2A, the Westmoreland Lady Eagles, took the lead with 6:35 to go in the first quarter and never gave it up on their way to a 47-38 win. It is the Lady Tornadoes first state tournament win since 1984.

Meanwhile, Gatlinburg-Pittman had no problems advancing to the Class-2A State semifinal game. The lady Highlanders jumped on Scotts Hill early and never let up on their way to a 68-32 win.

Now 28-9, GP will now face York Institute in the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The win is the second in school history for the Lady Highlanders, who also reached the semifinals back in 2017.

