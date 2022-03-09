Claiborne Co. man convicted of possessing child pornography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a two-day trial, a federal jury convicted a Tazewell man of child pornography possession on March 7, according to the Department of Justice.

Alexander Dewayne Noah, 25, of Tazewell, faces up to 20 years behind bars, a term of supervised release of up to life, and will be required to register as a sex offender anywhere he resides, works or attends school.

According to evidence presented at the trial, the Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was stored on an online storage account. A search warrant was executed at Noah’s residence, which led to the federal indictment, the DOJ said.

The Knoxville Police Department and HSI led the investigation.

