Clinton High launches Esports club, teens eager for scholarships

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new kind of sport where no jersey, court or field are needed has attracted Clinton High Schoolers to compete against other schools across the country.

It’s called Esports, a non-traditional sport that can be played virtually such as a video game or computer chess. Some of the games they play are Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers.

There’s two coaches and 40 club members, about 20 of the members compete, including Ethan Horner, a freshman.

“It really takes your mind off all the things that can happen at school. It’s nice and relaxing,” Horner said.

“It’s very competitive even if we’re not playing competitively, cause everybody’s trying to be the best player, so it’s a lot of fun. It’s helped me be better at playing video games,” junior, Kaitlynn Perkins, said.

Perkins has enjoyed having a sense of community that has similar interests as her.

The students soak up the fun at lunch and after school playing on the Nintendo Switch.

Some of the skills the students learn like problem solving and team work are being noticed by Jimmy Davis, a coach and engineering teacher.

“Their communication abilities have actually increased. The ability to be concise and convey the information they need, as opposed to just rambling on they will actually say we need this here. And it’s very, very beneficial for group work and team work,” Davis said.

Horner said he feels like he can focus in his classes.

Just like a school sports team, the students have to uphold a good GPA and practice sportsmanship.

“We all make sure that we treat each other with respect. We make sure equality is a big factor,” said Horner.

Both Horner and Perkins are interested in Esports scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.