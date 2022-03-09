Farragut Lady Admirals head to State Championship for first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a first time for everything, and Tuesday’s first came in the form of the Lady Admirals varsity basketball team heading to the State Championship.

The Farragut High School team will compete for the first time ever in the competition under Coach Jason Mayfield. They’ve had a terrific season, and the whole community is behind them.

”I came here 11 years ago, and then 10 as the head coach. This place is awesome,” Mayfield said. “My son is a senior, my daughter graduated last year and I got a freshman here too. I can’t say enough about this community and support and other coaches that support our program. It’s a it’s a great place.”

26-8 Farragut will face 27-3 Rossview in the Class 4A state quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Cookeville.

