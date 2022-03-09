Advertisement

Farragut Lady Admirals head to State Championship for first time

26-8 Farragut will face 27-3 Rossview in the Class 4A state quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Cookeville.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a first time for everything, and Tuesday’s first came in the form of the Lady Admirals varsity basketball team heading to the State Championship.

The Farragut High School team will compete for the first time ever in the competition under Coach Jason Mayfield. They’ve had a terrific season, and the whole community is behind them.

”I came here 11 years ago, and then 10 as the head coach. This place is awesome,” Mayfield said. “My son is a senior, my daughter graduated last year and I got a freshman here too. I can’t say enough about this community and support and other coaches that support our program. It’s a it’s a great place.”

26-8 Farragut will face 27-3 Rossview in the Class 4A state quarterfinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Cookeville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Some suspects have been on the loose for nearly a year.
Knoxville police still looking for assault suspects
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Sacred Heart Cathedral announces death of former Spanish teacher
Heatseeker H2O was created by Michael Robinson
East Tennessee firefighter creates life-saving invention
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting

Latest News

Vols vs. JMU
Play suspended in Eighth inning due to rain at Tennessee-JMU game
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Two monster deals made in the NFL
ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 11, 2018 - Guard Lamonte Turner #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the...
What’s the cost for your college basketball conference tournament?
All SEC Vols
All SEC Vols