Going to school with Granny | Program pairs Knox Co. students with seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some as old as 94-years-old have activated their compassionate grandparent magic inside Knox County schools or the Haslam Boys and Girls Club to help keep kids on track to a bright future.

Sixty-three seniors volunteer through the Office on Aging’s program called Foster Grandparents.

“They are just the perfect match. They they just love each other,” program coordinator, Gina Whitfield, said.

Granny Nancy, 83, has enough love to go around for any Knox County child, especially the little ones at Fair Garden Elementary. The volunteer helps children with school work to their emotions. Her secret weapon is compassion and patience.

“Some days is gets a little trying, but then you say ‘no, no, no, no,’ these are children that need help. So, then you get in another gear and you help,” Granny Nancy said. “I think that lets them know that somebody cares about them. You know, I’m not sure how much some of them see that at home. But, I think it lets them know that you love them and somebody cares for them. ‘So, I might want to try to do right today.’”

Adults 55-years or older can volunteer or earn up to $3 an hour for spending time with the children.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.