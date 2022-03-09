Jack and Jules to hold children’s consignment sale event this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for some clothes for your child but don’t want to break the bank? The Jack and Jules children’s consignment sale will be back at the Knoxville Expo Center.

The event is one of the largest consignment sales in East Tennessee and is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Jack and Jules holds two sales each year- one in Spring and one in Fall.

A portion of all sales made between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, according to the event website. Items will be marked half off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

