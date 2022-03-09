Advertisement

Jack and Jules to hold children’s consignment sale event this weekend

Jack and Jules holds two sales each year- one in Spring and one in Fall.
Huge consignment sale happening at Knoxville Expo Center.
Huge consignment sale happening at Knoxville Expo Center.(wvlt)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for some clothes for your child but don’t want to break the bank? The Jack and Jules children’s consignment sale will be back at the Knoxville Expo Center.

The event is one of the largest consignment sales in East Tennessee and is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Jack and Jules holds two sales each year- one in Spring and one in Fall.

A portion of all sales made between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, according to the event website. Items will be marked half off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun
Eric Robertson, a former Spanish teacher, reportedly passed away while playing basketball...
Knoxville schools announce death of teacher, basketball coach
Christopher Savannah and Feb. 3 crash scene
Employer of driver accused of killing Loudon Co. Sgt. ordered to shut down
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police investigating North Knoxville shooting
Some suspects have been on the loose for nearly a year.
Knoxville police still looking for assault suspects

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Construction generic shot
Multi-million dollar hotel to come to Old City, provide 100 jobs
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.
Michigan murder suspect arrested following police chase, crash in Anderson County
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of toddler, neglect of 4 others
Sevier Co. woman indicted on first-degree murder of toddler, neglect of 4 others