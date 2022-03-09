LIVE: Knox County Board of Education to discuss ongoing mask mandate lawsuit

Advertisement

Knox County Board of Education to discuss ongoing mask mandate lawsuit

Among other items, the board is expected to discuss how to proceed in the ongoing mask dispute.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Knox County School Board of Education Meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Among other items, the board is expected to discuss how to proceed in the ongoing mask dispute between the school system and a group of concerned parents who said their children need the mandate to safely attend school.

The judge in charge of the case, Ronnie Greer, has ordered both sides of the debate to meet in the middle following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s lowering of masking requirements. Both the families involved and the board decided that the school system should drop the mandate while the two sides mediate, but the final decision is Judge Greer’s.

The board is also set to decide whether or not they will be allowed to hire outside legal council for the ongoing suit.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.

