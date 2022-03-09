Advertisement

Knoxville police looking to identify car theft suspect

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
The theft reportedly occurred on March 3.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from a gas station, according to a tweet.

The man reportedly stole a silver 2021 Acura RDX from a BP gas station located at 7401 Strawberry Plains Pike on March 3.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

