Knoxville police looking to identify car theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from a gas station, according to a tweet.

The man reportedly stole a silver 2021 Acura RDX from a BP gas station located at 7401 Strawberry Plains Pike on March 3.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.

Help us identify the pictured suspect, who stole a victim’s silver 2012 Acura RDX from the BP gas station at 7401 Strawberry Plains Pike on March 3. If you recognize him, please contact @tn_crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/S4rbEHJlHS — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.