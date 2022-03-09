Knoxville police looking to identify car theft suspect
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle from a gas station, according to a tweet.
The man reportedly stole a silver 2021 Acura RDX from a BP gas station located at 7401 Strawberry Plains Pike on March 3.
Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.
