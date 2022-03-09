Advertisement

KPD: One dead, one injured after stabbing at Knoxville hotel

In an investigation by KPD's Violent Crimes Unit, it was revealed that a woman and man had been involved in a domestic altercation.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was found dead and another was injured following a stabbing at a Knoxville hotel Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 1:30 p.m., KPD officers responded to a stabbing call at the Clarion Inn at 5335 Central Avenue Pike. Once on the scene, a woman was found outside a second-floor room. She had reportedly been stabbed numerous times. After entering the room, officials said they located a man who had died from a reported self-inflicted stab wound.

In an investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, it was revealed that a woman and man had been involved in a domestic altercation.

“The man stabbed the woman multiple times before the victim’s son arrived at the hotel room, and the victim was able to escape the room,” KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. “At some point around that time, it is believed that the suspect stabbed himself and died on the scene.”

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where she will receive treatment for her injuries. The Violent Crimes Unit will continue to lead the investigation.

