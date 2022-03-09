Advertisement

Michigan murder suspect arrested following police chase, crash in Anderson County

The chase started in Campbell County, but crossed over into Anderson County.
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.
Chase that ended in Anderson Co.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police said they located a murder suspect wanted in Michigan following a police chase that ended in a crash in Anderson County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Interstate 75 Southbound near mile marker 129, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started in Campbell County but crossed over into Anderson County.

According to officials, the driver crashed into the median shortly after entering Anderson County. The man behind the wheel was wanted for murder out of Michigan, a spokesperson from the ACSO said.

No officers were injured, but the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the ACSO.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and ACSO will lead the investigation.

