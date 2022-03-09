Mortgage relief program now available in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since COVID-19 hit, many families have struggled financially. Whether it’s a big medical bill or lost job due to the pandemic, the State of Tennessee is trying to help.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency said they have $168,000,000 in allocated funds to help families across the state who have been missing mortgage payments due to COVID-19.

“This is the government proving some funds to make good on what you lost of no fault of your own,” said Executive Director Ralph Perrey.

The program is called the Homeowner Assistance Fund, and the way you apply is simple. It’s for anyone who’s household makes less than $119,850 per year and has suffered a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 due to the pandemic which could be a loss of a job or major medical bill.

To apply, you must provide ID, your most recent mortgage and paystubs, along with your tax return and W-2 documentation.

Perrey said if approved, it takes about 60 days to get payments sent out. So far, the program has paid out $3.2 million with over 1,300 applications.

“It’s a lump sum. Say you have missed eight payments during this time, we pay that amount to your loan service, so you are even” said Perrey.

The most each household can receive is $40,000.

If you live in Kentucky, the link to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.