Multi-million dollar hotel to come to Old City, provide 100 jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, Knoxville City Council authorized a 10-year Payment-in-Lieu-of-Tax agreement in support of a $22 million 127-room hotel in the Old City. The new hotel will be built on Jackson Avenue between Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria and near where the new multi-use stadium will be built.

The hotel will create 100 construction jobs as the project is built and 30 permanent jobs after it opens, according to Nick Patel, President of Old City Ventures.

“This is the first hotel to open in this part of downtown, which is exciting,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “But more importantly, we’re seeing major new investment in and around the Old City – apartments, restaurants, entertainment venues and shops. This trend started several years ago, but now, with the stadium coming, it’s really taking off.”

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott will be an all-suite hotel with a swimming pool, business and fitness center, and 1,600 square feet of meeting and event space. It is expected to open in 2023.

Other attractions are also coming to the Old City area, including new office spaces, entertainment venues, shops, restaurants and apartments. Stockyard Lofts, a new apartment building on Willow Avenue, is expected to open fully by the end of April.

“I like the growth that’s going to happen in the Old City,” said Patel. “The Old City has its own identity, its own vibrancy, and it’s exciting to be a part of that and to help grow the momentum.”

