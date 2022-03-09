No. 18 Lady Vols Run-Rule Austin Peay, 9-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols took on in-state opponent Austin Peay for the first time since 2010 and came out on top with an 8-run victory.

Bailey McCachren stayed hot in the pitchers circle with a gem of a game, throwing a one run, four hit, four strikeout complete game.

Kiki Milloy got the scoring started for the Lady Vols with an RBI single scoring Kaitlin Parsons, who picked up a stolen base and caused an errant throw leading to her ending up at third. In the third inning alone the Lady Vols would steal three bags, along with the help of RBI groundouts from Rylie West and Ashley Morgan, Tennessee jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

Lair Beautae, the freshman, extended her homerun streak to two games knocking her second career round tripper off of the scoreboard in left field making it a 4-0 game. Amanda Ayala’s bat stayed hot as she knocked in two with an RBI double over the left fielders head to extend the lead to 6-0. The Lady Vols would put up two more homeruns in the next inning from Ashley Morgan and Madison Webber to make it a 9-1 game. Webbers homerun was a 2-run shot into straight away center that would walk the game off for the Lady Vols.

Coming up for this Lady Vols squad, they will take a trip to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Tigers in the first SEC matchup of the season. Tennessee will be looking to extend its winning streak as the weekend starts at 6:00 p.m. on March 11. This game can be streamed on SECN+ along with the game on Sunday March 13, while Saturday’s game can be watched on the SEC Network at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

