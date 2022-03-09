Advertisement

North Carolina man charged in connection to Sevier Co. shooting death of girlfriend

Daekwon K. Dodd, age 26, of Charlotte N.C
Daekwon K. Dodd, age 26, of Charlotte N.C(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in a Sevier County cabin, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

In January, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Smoky Ridge Way to find a dead woman in a cabin and an injured man that had jumped from a third-story balcony, officials said. The woman was identified as 28-year-old Tatina Buddington and the man was identified as 26-year-old Daekwon Dodd, both of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dodd was arrested March 9 after a Sevier County grand jury returned an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death in connection with a homicide, SCSO shared.

The North Carolina man is being held on a $500,000 bond and will arrive in court at a later date.

