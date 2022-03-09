North Carolina man charged in connection to Sevier Co. shooting death of girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in a Sevier County cabin, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

In January, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Smoky Ridge Way to find a dead woman in a cabin and an injured man that had jumped from a third-story balcony, officials said. The woman was identified as 28-year-old Tatina Buddington and the man was identified as 26-year-old Daekwon Dodd, both of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dodd was arrested March 9 after a Sevier County grand jury returned an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death in connection with a homicide, SCSO shared.

The North Carolina man is being held on a $500,000 bond and will arrive in court at a later date.

